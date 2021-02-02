Why To Keep Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) while S&P500 gain 1.66%

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.66, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 0.26. The HWCC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.67 and a $4.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 59279.0, which was 53.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 128.20K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.40% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.35 before closing at $3.42. HWCC’s previous close was $3.34 while the outstanding shares total 16.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.42.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company Houston Wire & Cable Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $57.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 141.58 million total, with 27.8 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HWCC attractive?

In related news, Director, HALEY ROY W bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.00, for a total value of 9,346. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HALEY ROY W now bought 13,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,585. Also, Director, POKLUDA JAMES L III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.99 per share, with a total market value of 49,750. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HALEY ROY W now holds 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,956. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.