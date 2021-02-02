The Thing That Hid The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Strength

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) previous close was $31.50 while the outstanding shares total 26.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.86, and a growth ratio of 2.12. GRC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.56% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.35 before closing at $32.62. Intraday shares traded counted 45564.0, which was 13.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 52.68K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.01, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 1.23. The GRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.49 and a $38.18 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company The Gorman-Rupp Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $850.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 241.45 million total, with 46.01 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GRC attractive?

In related news, Treasurer and Asst. Secretary, Morehead Angela M sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.33, for a total value of 51,014. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LAKE CHRISTOPHER H now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,265. Also, Director, LAKE CHRISTOPHER H sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 31.55 per share, with a total market value of 15,775. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LAKE CHRISTOPHER H now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,590. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Gorman-Rupp Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GRC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.00.