The Futility of Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s Fundamentals

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) previous close was $8.30 while the outstanding shares total 16.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.05, and a growth ratio of 2.11. PZN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.33% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.19 before closing at $8.41. Intraday shares traded counted 54757.0, which was 0.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.04K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.20, with weekly volatility at 4.00% and ATR at 0.36. The PZN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.46 and a $8.90 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Pzena Investment Management Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $607.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 85.18 million total, with 29.32 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of PZN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Cai Chenyu Caroline sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.90, for a total value of 3,168. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.