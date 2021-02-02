Standex International Corporation (SXI) move up 4.15% this morning: SXI Price Rally Looks Real

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) shares fell to a low of $82.02 before closing at $85.31. Intraday shares traded counted 58180.0, which was -14.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.80K. SXI’s previous close was $81.91 while the outstanding shares total 12.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.77, and a growth ratio of 2.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.44, with weekly volatility at 3.59% and ATR at 2.91. The SXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.50 and a $87.66 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.15% on 02/01/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Standex International Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Standex International Corporation (SXI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 314.85 million total, with 114.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SXI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SXI attractive?

In related news, President/CEO/Chairman, Dunbar David A. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.00, for a total value of 255,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HANSEN THOMAS J now sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 173,938. Also, President/CEO/Chairman, Dunbar David A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were price at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total market value of 390,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President/CFO/Treasurer, Sarcevic Ademir now holds 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,320. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Standex International Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SXI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $93.00.