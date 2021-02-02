Something To Watch Before Buying Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.65, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 0.50. The SONA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.58 and a $16.41 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.41% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.64 before closing at $11.90. Intraday shares traded counted 52505.0, which was 40.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 88.09K. SONA’s previous close was $12.07 while the outstanding shares total 24.27M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $288.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SONA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SONA attractive?

In related news, President/CEO, Zember Dennis J JR bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.57, for a total value of 1,157,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Biagas John Fitzgerald now bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,344. Also, Director, KABBASH CHARLES A bought 190 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.94 per share, with a total market value of 2,268. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KABBASH CHARLES A now holds 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,118. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SONA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.67.