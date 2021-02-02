Something To Watch Before Buying SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.98% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $123.86 before closing at $129.35. Intraday shares traded counted 57650.0, which was 61.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 149.94K. SITM’s previous close was $122.05 while the outstanding shares total 16.82M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.74, with weekly volatility at 6.96% and ATR at 8.10. The SITM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.42 and a $143.46 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company SiTime Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SITM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SITM attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Pangrazio Vincent P sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 135.00, for a total value of 20,250. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, VASHIST RAJESH now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 410,190. Also, See Remarks, Pangrazio Vincent P sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 110.00 per share, with a total market value of 440,009. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Yiu Tom Dang-Hsing now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 326,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.20%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SiTime Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SITM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $129.80.