Should You Buy Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.81% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.40 before closing at $13.88. Intraday shares traded counted 54452.0, which was 38.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 88.33K. SPLP’s previous close was $13.50 while the outstanding shares total 24.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.78, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 0.59. The SPLP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.31 and a $14.33 high.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Steel Partners Holdings L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $347.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SPLP, the company has in raw cash 141.26 million on their books with 14.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 809.82 million total, with 565.57 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SPLP attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Walker Gordon A. bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.85, for a total value of 22,935. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Walker Gordon A. now bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,031. Also, Senior Vice President, Walker Gordon A. bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.00 per share, with a total market value of 4,200. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Steel Excel Inc. now holds 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,203,179. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.80%.