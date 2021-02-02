Should You Buy Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) has a beta of 0.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.03, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 0.14. The OCSI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.28 and a $8.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% at $7.72. Intraday shares traded counted 52767.0, which was 20.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 66.06K. OCSI’s previous close was $7.65 while the outstanding shares total 29.47M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $227.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of OCSI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.80, for a total value of 3,120. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,919. Also, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were price at an average price of 7.85 per share, with a total market value of 1,617. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now holds 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,003. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.50%.