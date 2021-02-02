Should You Buy Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares fell to a low of $26.76 before closing at $27.67. Intraday shares traded counted 50497.0, which was -3.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 48.85K. MBWM’s previous close was $27.15 while the outstanding shares total 16.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.20, and a growth ratio of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.33, with weekly volatility at 3.78% and ATR at 0.98. The MBWM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.09 and a $34.23 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.92% on 02/01/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Mercantile Bank Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $464.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MBWM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MBWM attractive?

In related news, COO, SECRETARY, SVP, AND GC, Worthington Robert T. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.04, for a total value of 87,655. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Eldridge Michelle Larabee now bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,170. Also, Director, Eldridge Michelle Larabee bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 07. The shares were price at an average price of 21.30 per share, with a total market value of 2,130. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PRICE MICHAEL H now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mercantile Bank Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MBWM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.25.