Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has a beta of 0.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.85, and a growth ratio of 0.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.60, with weekly volatility at 2.20% and ATR at 2.17. The SAFT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.45 and a $94.66 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $72.962 before closing at $73.20. Intraday shares traded counted 51343.0, which was 24.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 68.11K. SAFT’s previous close was $73.44 while the outstanding shares total 14.91M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Safety Insurance Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SAFT attractive?

In related news, Director, Lindeberg Frederic H bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 74.44, for a total value of 148,880. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lindeberg Frederic H now bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,720. Also, 10% Owner, SRB Corp bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 69.97 per share, with a total market value of 45,478. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, SRB Corp now holds 43,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,032,712. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.