Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) previous close was $22.40 while the outstanding shares total 12.07M. RDVT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.19% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.41 before closing at $22.89. Intraday shares traded counted 51844.0, which was -18.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 43.62K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.53, with weekly volatility at 7.47% and ATR at 1.43. The RDVT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.49 and a $28.89 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Red Violet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $278.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RDVT, the company has in raw cash 12.44 million on their books with 1.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.98 million total, with 4.75 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RDVT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Brauser Michael sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 1,608,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Brauser Michael now sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,880,000. Also, 10% Owner, Brauser Michael sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were price at an average price of 25.50 per share, with a total market value of 897,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Brauser Michael now holds 136,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,471,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 42.70%.