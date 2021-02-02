Is Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Worth A Bite? UHT 200 SMA stands at -17.54%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.64 before closing at $59.24. Intraday shares traded counted 59560.0, which was -5.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 56.65K. UHT’s previous close was $59.68 while the outstanding shares total 13.75M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.44, with weekly volatility at 4.37% and ATR at 2.64. The UHT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $52.25 and a $132.41 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Universal Health Realty Income Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $839.43 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of UHT attractive?

In related news, Director, Domb Michael Allan bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 66.00, for a total value of 145,200. As the purchase deal closes, the President, and CEO, MILLER ALAN B now bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,468. Also, Director, McCadden Robert F bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 68.33 per share, with a total market value of 68,330. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.