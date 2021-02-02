InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) previous close was $17.62 while the outstanding shares total 20.18M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 51.55, and a growth ratio of 2.58. INFU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.58 before closing at $17.68. Intraday shares traded counted 55095.0, which was 49.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 109.20K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.77, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 0.67. The INFU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.26 and a $19.68 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company InfuSystem Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $360.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INFU, the company has in raw cash 1.94 million on their books with 7.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 21.43 million total, with 19.7 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of INFU attractive?

In related news, Director, BlueLine Capital Partners II, sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.00, for a total value of 28,985. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BlueLine Capital Partners II, now sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,493. Also, Director, BlueLine Capital Partners II, sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 17.21 per share, with a total market value of 49,909. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, RUIZ THOMAS MARK now holds 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 773,703. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on InfuSystem Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INFU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.67.