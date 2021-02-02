Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) weekly volatility stands at 5.54%: What It Means

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 115.80, and a growth ratio of 7.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.80, with weekly volatility at 5.54% and ATR at 1.15. The HCCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.30 and a $29.79 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.32% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.22 before closing at $21.77. Intraday shares traded counted 53238.0, which was 30.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 77.12K. HCCI’s previous close was $21.70 while the outstanding shares total 23.29M.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $531.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 134.84 million total, with 71.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCCI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCCI attractive?

In related news, VP Business Management, Bruce Ellie bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 24,960. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Recatto Brian now bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,812. Also, Chief Financial Officer, DeVita Mark bought 561 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.99 per share, with a total market value of 7,848. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, DeVita Mark now holds 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,927. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCCI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.00.