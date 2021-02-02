Factors That Could Influence Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.45% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.83 before closing at $31.84. Intraday shares traded counted 54931.0, which was 31.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 80.12K. BMTC’s previous close was $31.08 while the outstanding shares total 19.95M. The firm has a beta of 0.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.56, and a growth ratio of 2.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.37, with weekly volatility at 3.49% and ATR at 1.13. The BMTC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.20 and a $39.20 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $648.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BMTC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BMTC attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, LaPlante Michael bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 30.20, for a total value of 45,300. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, Harrington Michael W now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,290. Also, Director, Calderin Diego F. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.14 per share, with a total market value of 52,278. Following this completion of disposal, the President of BMTC (Bank), TYLUS F KEVIN now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,032. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BMTC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.63.