DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

DXP Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares fell to a low of $23.22 before closing at $24.61. Intraday shares traded counted 52642.0, which was 37.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 84.34K. DXPE’s previous close was $23.19 while the outstanding shares total 17.79M. The firm has a beta of 2.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.15, with weekly volatility at 6.27% and ATR at 1.36. The DXPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.44 and a $36.39 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.12% on 02/01/21.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company DXP Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $457.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DXPE, the company has in raw cash 97.38 million on their books with 11.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 402.69 million total, with 155.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DXPE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DXPE attractive?

In related news, SVP/Chief Accounting Officer, Padgett Gene sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.90, for a total value of 23,880. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MANNES JOSEPH R now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,010. Also, SVP/Chief Accounting Officer, Padgett Gene sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 25.99 per share, with a total market value of 6,939. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HALTER TIMOTHY P now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.32%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DXP Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DXPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.