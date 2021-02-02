CWBC Stock: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Is Still Worth a Bite

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.31, with weekly volatility at 1.33% and ATR at 0.21. The CWBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.27 and a $11.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 51909.0, which was -339.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.82K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.83% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.79 before closing at $8.91. CWBC’s previous close was $8.75 while the outstanding shares total 8.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.15.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Community West Bancshares as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $76.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, Director, STOVESAND KIRK bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.59, for a total value of 2,783. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ILLGEN JOHN D now sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,031. Also, President & CEO, Plourd Martin E bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.35 per share, with a total market value of 3,340. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STOVESAND KIRK now holds 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,515. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.