Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.48% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.11 before closing at $33.28. Intraday shares traded counted 55809.0, which was 38.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 90.21K. CSV’s previous close was $33.12 while the outstanding shares total 17.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 58.39, and a growth ratio of 3.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.35, with weekly volatility at 3.17% and ATR at 0.98. The CSV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.54 and a $36.12 high.

Investors have identified the Personal Services company Carriage Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $608.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSV, the company has in raw cash 0.72 million on their books with 6.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 32.64 million total, with 48.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSV attractive?

In related news, Director, Schenck James Raymond bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.08, for a total value of 31,080. As the purchase deal closes, the Sr. VP and Regional Partner, Elliott Paul Donald now sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,439. Also, Sr. VP and Regional Partner, Elliott Paul Donald sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 29.52 per share, with a total market value of 44,723. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior Vice President, Phillips Shawn R now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carriage Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.50.