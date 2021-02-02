Can Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Offer Investors Safety?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.50, with weekly volatility at 7.01% and ATR at 0.94. The HBB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.68 and a $25.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.67% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.29 before closing at $19.51. Intraday shares traded counted 54941.0, which was -8.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.43K. HBB’s previous close was $19.19 while the outstanding shares total 13.67M.

Investors have identified the Consumer Electronics company Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $258.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HBB, the company has in raw cash 0.86 million on their books with 70.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 316.77 million total, with 296.41 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBB attractive?

In related news, Member of a Group, WILLIAMS DAVID B bought 15,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.53, for a total value of 180,968. As the purchase deal closes, the Member of a Group, RANKIN CHLOE O now bought 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305,432. Also, Member of a Group, RANKIN ALISON A bought 16,316 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.53 per share, with a total market value of 188,189. Following this completion of disposal, the Member of a Group, RANKIN ROGER F now holds 17,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 203,598. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.00.