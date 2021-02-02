Are Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Prospects Worsening?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares fell to a low of $91.25 before closing at $94.05. Intraday shares traded counted 55729.0, which was 23.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 72.77K. PIPR’s previous close was $91.33 while the outstanding shares total 13.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.83, and a growth ratio of 3.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.01, with weekly volatility at 4.07% and ATR at 3.61. The PIPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.95 and a $106.67 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.98% on 02/01/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Piper Sandler Companies as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PIPR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PIPR attractive?

In related news, Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts, LaRue R Scott sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.47, for a total value of 841,000. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts, LaRue R Scott now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,000. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Carter Timothy L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 20. The shares were price at an average price of 37.67 per share, with a total market value of 75,340. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, Abraham Chad R now holds 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,408. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Piper Sandler Companies. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PIPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $111.67.