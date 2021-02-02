Are Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Prospects Worsening?

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) previous close was $24.50 while the outstanding shares total 2.05M. The firm has a beta of 2.48. CSU’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.45% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.6655 before closing at $27.55. Intraday shares traded counted 57569.0, which was -61.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 35.65K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.26, with weekly volatility at 9.54% and ATR at 1.99. The CSU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.75 and a $46.50 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Capital Senior Living Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $58.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSU, the company has in raw cash 18.27 million on their books with 263.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 41.09 million total, with 346.7 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CSU attractive?

In related news, Director, Hornbake E. Rodney sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.59, for a total value of 6,153. As the sale deal closes, the SVP-Chief Revenue Officer, Fryar Michael now sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,040. Also, SVP-Human Resources, Falke Jeremy sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 0.60 per share, with a total market value of 624. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary, BRICKMAN DAVID R now holds 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,939. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capital Senior Living Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.50.