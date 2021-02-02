Analyst’s Sets Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) New Target at $38.00: VPG is Now On A Buy List

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) previous close was $31.99 while the outstanding shares total 13.58M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.27, and a growth ratio of 1.89. VPG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 02/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.66 before closing at $32.33. Intraday shares traded counted 53549.0, which was 7.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 57.83K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.23, with weekly volatility at 4.28% and ATR at 1.16. The VPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.56 and a $37.08 high.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Vishay Precision Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $443.24 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VPG, the company has in raw cash 89.8 million on their books with 52000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 216.83 million total, with 46.92 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VPG attractive?

In related news, Director, Cummins Wes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 26.83, for a total value of 268,258. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Cummins Wes now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,350,000. Also, 10% Owner, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 23.50 per share, with a total market value of 15,275,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Lerner Bruce A. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,761. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vishay Precision Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.00.