Significant Gainers: GameStop (GME), AMC, KOSS, Novavax (NVAX), Western Digital (WDC)

GameStop Corp. (GME) rose again, gaining +67.87% in the weekend session to conclude the trading at $325. During the week, the market rose five-fold (up 399.92 percent), driven by an army of smallholders against short sellers of hedge funds who lost billions in a few days. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) saw its shares soaring +53.65% to settle at $13.26, BlackBerry Limited (BB) fell -3.75% in the session to $14.1 while Koss Corporation (KOSS) was up +52.53% to $64. This is a brief sampling of the WSB’s desired principles (the online forum WallStreetBets on Reddit). Logically, the U.S. financial exchange watchdog, the SEC, has been embroiled in the fight between retail investors and short-sellers over the stock market. The SEC has just suggested that where the facts show abusive or deceptive capital market conduct that is barred by federal securities legislation, it will intervene to protect small investors, the commission said.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) soared +64.87% during the session to hit $220.94. The Maryland laboratory announced that its vaccine candidate was more than 89 percent successful against the new coronavirus. The group examines the findings of a trial carried out in the United Kingdom. Even better, according to preliminary results, the effectiveness will be almost equal relative to the more infectious version found in England. Research in South Africa, where another version appeared, demonstrated 60% efficacy in HIV-free people. 15,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 84 were part of the British trial. It would certainly serve as the basis for submissions from regulatory agencies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other countries for analysis. Against the British mutation, the firm records an 85.6 percent quality.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) rose +7.18% to $56.43. The data storage devices and solutions company improved after a better-than-expected quarter by analyst ratings. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents for the second fiscal year, relative to a consensus of 53 cents and 62 cents the year before. In the December quarter, sales totaled $3.94 billion, 1 percent above consensus, as opposed to $4.23 billion in billings a year ago.