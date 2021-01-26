Stocks of Vaccine Makers Jumped While Those of Airliners Plummeted

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) climbed +12.2% to $147. According to the Economic Times, an agency of the Indian conglomerate Tata has started negotiations with the laboratory with a view to the delivery of its covid vaccine in India. Moderna also announced Monday that its vaccine will maintain its neutralizing activity, first identified in the UK and South Africa, against new variants.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) as well as its German partner for Covid vaccine, BioNTech SE (BNTX) each rose +2% to end the trading at $37.28 and $110.61 respectively. In exchange, Australia has just validated the use of the Covid-19 vaccine provided by the companies.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was stable +0.21% to $81.15. Following initial clinical findings found disappointing, Merck ended the production of two experimental vaccines against Covid-19, which would have developed only poor immune responses to the virus. However, about two potential therapies for the new coronavirus, the New Jersey group is seeking concurrent advances. In the coming weeks, Merck expects test findings for both therapies, which may lead to regulatory approval demands if the results are good.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) surged +1.44% to end the trading at $94.13. AMD will report their quarterly performance after the stock exchange on Tuesday. RBC has just raised the price target for the stock to $105. The analyst predicts higher-than-expected results and better guidance, as well as continued market share growth in the group. For its part, with a view to a “positive catalyst,” Citi put the AMD stock “Undervalue.”

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) dropped -4.18% to $40.38; Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was down -3.73% to $45.62, and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) fell -2.47% to $15.43. All suffered as the administration of Biden plans to tighten entry requirements to the U.S. territories to tackle the pandemic and modern variations.