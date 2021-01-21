Alphabet (GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), Stocks Climbed On Wednesday, Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Bank of New York (BK) Slipped

On the day, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) returns to Wall Street rising +5.5% to $265.49. Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant, appeared live on Wednesday in a video broadcast with about 100 teachers from rural China, a relief as it was the first public appearance of the billionaire since last October. Then, before offering any sign of survival, he criticized the Chinese system.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) increased to $1880.07, up +5.36 percent. YouTube, operated by Google, is extending the ban on the site of outgoing US President Donald Trump by at least a week.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) decreased by -0.63% to $36.5, while BioNTech SE (BNTX) also dipped by -1.4% to $103.23. According to findings released on Wednesday from a report undertaken by the founding partner of German BioNTech, their Covid-19 vaccine tends to defend against the British version. Such blood test findings are based on more sophisticated studies than those recently conducted by the US. Two weeks earlier, Pfizer confirmed that a University of Texas study had shown that its vaccine was successful against the N501Y mutation of variants of viruses found in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) dropped to $42.49, down -7.27 percent. In the fourth fiscal year, BK earned adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents, relative to an industry consensus of 91 cents. Non-GAAP quarterly revenues totaled $3.9 billion, compared to $3.84 billion by expectations. The CEO of the bank, Todd Gibbons, claims the bank finished the year with control on its largest franchise. Bank of New York Mellon created an adjusted EPS of 98 cents for the comparable quarter of last year, with revenues totaling almost $4 billion.