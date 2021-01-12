Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Citigroup (C), NIO Stood In Green on Monday

On Monday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) was up +11.74% to $185.94. Company’s Donanemab, an experimental antibody targeting a transformed type of beta-amyloid called N3pG, demonstrated a substantial slowdown in Phase 2 effects relative to placebo in the deterioration of a composite indicator of cognition and everyday activity in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Donanemab hit its primary target, which slowed the fall by 32% relative to placebo.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) rose by +1.72% to $37.77, while its German partner for Covid vaccine, BioNTech SE (BNTX) surged +8.48% to $108.9. The companies have reinforced their goal for this year’s latest coronavirus vaccine development to 2 billion doses, with both partners reaching extremely strong global demand. Both groups have already spent more than half of their capacity, according to a presentation by BioNTech. Compared with the previous one, which was 1.3 billion doses, the current total volume goal marks an improvement of more than 50 percent. The rise involves a modification to the packaging that requires doctors to collect six doses from each vial of the vaccine instead of five.

This is excellent news, as the world is now facing a fresh challenge faced by virus variants. Last week, the European Union signed a deal on double the possible size of its stock of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines – up to 600 million doses.

NIO Limited (NIO) stock saw a rise of +6.42% to close at $62.7. A new brand for the consumer market is set to be introduced by the Chinese maker of high-end electric cars listed on Wall Street. That’s what its general manager claims, at least.

Citigroup Inc. (C) was up +1.64% to $66.44 on Monday. According to an internal message quoted by Bloomberg, Citigroup agreed to stop its campaign contributions after the Capitol Hill events last week. For the same reasons, JP Morgan Chase will also consider stopping its contributions for six months. In this area, Goldman Sachs could also reduce sailing.