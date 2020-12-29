Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) previous close was $132.57 while the outstanding shares total 123.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.58, and a growth ratio of 2.67. CTXS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 12/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $132.29 before closing at $133.02. Intraday shares traded counted 2.22 million, which was -36.87% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.19, with weekly volatility at 1.92% and ATR at 3.06. The CTXS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $100.31 and a $173.56 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Citrix Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.74 billion total, with 1.92 billion as their total liabilities.

CTXS were able to record 784.99 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 23.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 815.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Citrix Systems Inc. recorded a total of 767.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -4.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 127.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 639.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 123.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.80 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.83 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTXS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTXS attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Product Officer, HOUGH PAUL J. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 129.76, for a total value of 259,520. As the sale deal closes, the VP, CAO & Corp Controller, SOISSON JESSICA now sold 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,187. Also, EVP, Product Management, Mullapudi Sridhar sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 126.59 per share, with a total market value of 34,432. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, Shenkman Arlen now holds 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,661. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

4 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Citrix Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTXS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $158.17.