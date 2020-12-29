Paychex Inc. (PAYX) move down -0.43% this morning: PAYX Price downtrend Looks Real

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 12/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $93.75 before closing at $94.30. Intraday shares traded counted 1.17 million, which was 27.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.62M. PAYX’s previous close was $94.71 while the outstanding shares total 360.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.16, and a growth ratio of 7.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.31, with weekly volatility at 2.62% and ATR at 1.83. The PAYX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.87 and a $99.95 high.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Paychex Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAYX, the company has in raw cash 752.5 million on their books with 6.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.59 billion total, with 4.38 billion as their total liabilities.

PAYX were able to record 376.1 million as free cash flow during the Q1 2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -522.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 430.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q1 2021 quarter of the year, Paychex Inc. recorded a total of 983.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q1 2021 quarter increasing by 5.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 319.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 663.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 360.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.76 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q1 2021 (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAYX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAYX attractive?

In related news, VP/Controller, Schrader Robert L. sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 94.93, for a total value of 337,856. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP of Sales, Bottini Mark Anthony now sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,972,212. Also, Director, FLASCHEN DAVID J S sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 92.41 per share, with a total market value of 1,123,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. VP, Service, Gibson John B now holds 130,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,789,091. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.70%.

4 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Paychex Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAYX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $94.67.