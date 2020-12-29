Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is trading at $42.41 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.72, with weekly volatility at 2.43% and ATR at 1.36. The MMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.02 and a $65.34 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.52 million, which was -25.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 12/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $41.77 before closing at $42.41. MMP’s previous close was $42.78 while the outstanding shares total 225.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.48.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 341.24 million total, with 531.62 million as their total liabilities.

MMP were able to record 468.94 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -64.27 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 840.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a total of 598.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 23.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 96.12 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 502.14 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 225.22M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.94 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.97 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMP attractive?

In related news, Director, Joung Chansoo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 35.32, for a total value of 706,486. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Joung Chansoo now bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 562,989. Also, Senior Vice President, May Douglas J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 60.72 per share, with a total market value of 607,230. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior Vice President, Selvidge Jeff R now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.29%.

14 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.62.