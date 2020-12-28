Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) weekly volatility stands at 3.53%: What It Means

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 12/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $363.55 before closing at $367.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.53 million, which was 51.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.09M. PANW’s previous close was $364.82 while the outstanding shares total 95.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.72, with weekly volatility at 3.53% and ATR at 9.67. The PANW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $125.47 and a $375.00 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Palo Alto Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $34.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PANW, the company has in raw cash 1.31 billion on their books with 158.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.72 billion total, with 2.0 billion as their total liabilities.

PANW were able to record 746.0 million as free cash flow during the Q1 2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.19 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 824.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q1 2021 quarter of the year, Palo Alto Networks Inc. recorded a total of 726.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q1 2021 quarter increasing by 2.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 204.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 521.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 95.50M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q1 2021 (-0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PANW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PANW attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Klarich Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 304.30, for a total value of 1,065,049. As the sale deal closes, the President, Singh Amit K. now sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,347. Also, Director, MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 293.88 per share, with a total market value of 11,755,289. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer, ZUK NIR now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,526,729. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

27 out of 35 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Palo Alto Networks Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PANW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $340.48.