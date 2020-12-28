Can Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) Offer Investors Safety?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) previous close was $117.30 while the outstanding shares total 309.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.96, and a growth ratio of 5.48. A’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.01% on 12/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $116.84 before closing at $117.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 52.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.55M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.84, with weekly volatility at 1.49% and ATR at 2.49. The A stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.13 and a $120.24 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Agilent Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.42 billion total, with 1.47 billion as their total liabilities.

A were able to record 802.0 million as free cash flow during the Q4 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 59.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 921.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q4 2020 quarter of the year, Agilent Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 1.48 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.82% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q4 2020 quarter increasing by 14.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 695.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 788.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 309.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.72 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q4 2020 (0.98 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on A sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of A attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, McMullen Michael R. sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 115.63, for a total value of 9,925,910. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KOH BOON HWEE now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,290,200. Also, SVP, General Counsel, and Sec., Tang Michael sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 116.16 per share, with a total market value of 258,108. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, General Counsel, and Sec., Tang Michael now holds 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,321. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

10 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Agilent Technologies Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the A stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $121.94.