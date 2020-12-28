Are Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Prospects Worsening?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.72% on 12/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $91.65 before closing at $92.41. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 72.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.02M. CHGG’s previous close was $93.08 while the outstanding shares total 126.19M. The firm has a beta of 0.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.27, with weekly volatility at 3.67% and ATR at 2.97. The CHGG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.89 and a $95.20 high.

Investors have identified the Education & Training Services company Chegg Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.3 billion total, with 142.96 million as their total liabilities.

CHGG were able to record 61.56 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 140.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 168.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Chegg Inc. recorded a total of 154.02 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 0.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 62.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 91.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 126.19M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHGG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHGG attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT OF LEARNING SERVICES, Schultz Nathan J. sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.20, for a total value of 7,437,712. As the sale deal closes, the PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL now sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,277,240. Also, PRESIDENT, CHEGG SKILLS, FILLMORE JOHN PAUL sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 75.55 per share, with a total market value of 99,802. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, Lem Esther now holds 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 173,482. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

12 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chegg Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHGG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $93.53.