Should You Buy Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell to a low of $0.3212 before closing at $0.35. Intraday shares traded counted 30.01 million, which was -635.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.08M. AVGR’s previous close was $0.30 while the outstanding shares total 84.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.07, with weekly volatility at 10.10% and ATR at 0.03. The AVGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.21 and a $1.33 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.66% on 12/23/20.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Avinger Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AVGR, the company has in raw cash 25.33 million on their books with 11.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.18 million total, with 18.09 million as their total liabilities.

AVGR were able to record -11.67 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 14.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -11.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Avinger Inc. recorded a total of 2.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 36.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 84.92M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AVGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AVGR attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, SOINSKI JEFFREY M sold 9,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.33, for a total value of 3,022. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Patel Himanshu now sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,015. Also, Chief Financial Officer, WEINSWIG MARK sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were price at an average price of 0.33 per share, with a total market value of 2,015. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, SOINSKI JEFFREY M now holds 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,421. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.