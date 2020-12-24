Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is down -10.05% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) previous close was $21.36 while the outstanding shares total 1.39B. The firm has a beta of 2.31. SLB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.62% on 12/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $21.45 before closing at $21.92. Intraday shares traded counted 9.47 million, which was 37.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.09M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.89, with weekly volatility at 3.24% and ATR at 0.92. The SLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.87 and a $41.14 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Schlumberger Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.21 billion total, with 11.65 billion as their total liabilities.

SLB were able to record 1.21 billion as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 82.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.07 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Schlumberger Limited recorded a total of 5.26 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -62.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -1.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.85 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 412.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.39B with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLB attractive?

In related news, VP, Treasurer, Jaramillo Claudia sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.11, for a total value of 93,861. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Corporate Legal, Laureles Saul R. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,250. Also, EVP New Energy, BELANI ASHOK sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 21.85 per share, with a total market value of 218,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP New Energy, BELANI ASHOK now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 325,395. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

19 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Schlumberger Limited. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.00.