Is Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Still Worth A Bite?

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) previous close was $0.70 while the outstanding shares total 114.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.83. CIDM’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.16% on 12/23/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.644 before closing at $0.65. Intraday shares traded counted 15.76 million, which was -82.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.65M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.67, with weekly volatility at 8.89% and ATR at 0.08. The CIDM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.25 and a $6.00 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Cinedigm Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $91.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 51.6 million total, with 87.54 million as their total liabilities.

CIDM were able to record -12.88 million as free cash flow during the Q2 2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q2 2021 quarter of the year, Cinedigm Corp. recorded a total of 7.18 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -42.59% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q2 2021 quarter increasing by 16.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.53M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q2 2021 (-0.05 cents a share).

Is the stock of CIDM attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.58, for a total value of 11,406,667. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.