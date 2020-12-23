DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 19.77% on 12/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.70 before closing at $20.66. Intraday shares traded counted 1.0 million, which was -414.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 194.91K. DMTK’s previous close was $17.25 while the outstanding shares total 18.93M. The firm has a beta of 0.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 84.94, with weekly volatility at 13.67% and ATR at 1.42. The DMTK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.69 and a $17.73 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company DermTech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $373.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54.53 million total, with 4.1 million as their total liabilities.

DMTK were able to record -23.51 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -21.94 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, DermTech Inc. recorded a total of 1.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 58.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 38.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.25 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.93M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.50 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DMTK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DMTK attractive?

In related news, Director, PANCOAST SCOTT R sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.93, for a total value of 83,569. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, Jansen Burkhard now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,050. Also, Chief Medical Officer, Jansen Burkhard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 12.20 per share, with a total market value of 61,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, Wood Todd Michael now holds 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,076. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.80%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DermTech Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DMTK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.75.