Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) moved up 34.77% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.30, with weekly volatility at 12.06% and ATR at 0.25. The SNCR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.17 and a $6.51 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.31 million, which was -160.31% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 501.95K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.30% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.7837 before closing at $4.07. SNCR’s previous close was $3.69 while the outstanding shares total 42.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.12.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Synchronoss Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $188.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNCR, the company has in raw cash 46.36 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.48 million total, with 132.88 million as their total liabilities.

SNCR were able to record 8.09 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.36 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.66 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 68.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -11.51%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 42.36M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNCR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNCR attractive?

In related news, Chief Commercial Officer, Miller Jeffrey George sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.23, for a total value of 7,403. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D now sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,209. Also, Chief Financial Officer, CLARK DAVID D sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 18. The shares were price at an average price of 3.12 per share, with a total market value of 21,051. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, Waldis Stephen G now holds 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,770. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.