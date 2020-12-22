Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shares fell to a low of $7.90 before closing at $8.82. Intraday shares traded counted 2.01 million, which was -839.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 214.37K. RMED’s previous close was $7.79 while the outstanding shares total 2.39M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.16, with weekly volatility at 10.21% and ATR at 0.72. The RMED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.25 and a $67.20 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 13.22% on 12/21/20.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Ra Medical Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RMED, the company has in raw cash 33.65 million on their books with 0.31 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.18 million total, with 8.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -9.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RMED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RMED attractive?

In related news, Director, Stafslien Joan bought 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.67, for a total value of 25,002. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, COLOMBATTO MARTIN J now bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,279. Also, Director, ENQUIST WILLIAM R bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.82 per share, with a total market value of 30,622. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Mejia Richard Jr now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.40%.