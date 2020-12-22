Is RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Worth A Bite? RP 200 SMA stands at 42.00%

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 28.75% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $87.25 before closing at $87.33. Intraday shares traded counted 16.42 million, which was -2136.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 734.23K. RP’s previous close was $67.83 while the outstanding shares total 99.33M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 162.02, and a growth ratio of 6.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 87.68, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 3.03. The RP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.91 and a $69.95 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company RealPage Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RealPage Inc. (RP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RP, the company has in raw cash 843.47 million on their books with 344.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.04 billion total, with 859.09 million as their total liabilities.

RP were able to record 159.75 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 402.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 208.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RealPage Inc. (RP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, RealPage Inc. recorded a total of 298.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 4.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 125.73 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 172.42 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 99.33M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RP attractive?

In related news, President, Glover Ashley Chaffin sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 166,075. As the sale deal closes, the President, Glover Ashley Chaffin now sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,220. Also, Chairman & CEO, WINN STEPHEN T sold 61,011 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 29. The shares were price at an average price of 58.15 per share, with a total market value of 3,547,984. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman & CEO, WINN STEPHEN T now holds 88,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,251,241. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

5 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RealPage Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.45.