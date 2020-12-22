Here’s Why Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Rallying -0.04% to $14.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) has a beta of 1.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.05, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 0.93. The ATOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.53 and a $13.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.76% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.27 before closing at $13.96. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was -231.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 345.46K. ATOM’s previous close was $12.38 while the outstanding shares total 19.34M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Atomera Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $314.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.48 million total, with 1.4 million as their total liabilities.

ATOM were able to record -9.17 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.43 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.12 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of ATOM attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Laurencio Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.47, for a total value of 14,205. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Mears Robert J now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,940. Also, See Remarks, Trautmann Erwin sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 9.50 per share, with a total market value of 4,332. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Mears Robert J now holds 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,708. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atomera Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.