Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) previous close was $3.18 while the outstanding shares total 24.70M. The firm has a beta of 6.13. FTEK’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 22.01% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.53 before closing at $3.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.7 million, which was 74.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.57M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.98, with weekly volatility at 15.94% and ATR at 0.65. The FTEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $7.04 high.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Fuel Tech Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $121.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FTEK, the company has in raw cash 11.44 million on their books with 0.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22.11 million total, with 6.37 million as their total liabilities.

FTEK were able to record -3.5 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.69 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Fuel Tech Inc. recorded a total of 8.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 20.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 46.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.09 cents a share).

Is the stock of FTEK attractive?

In related news, Director, Markowsky James J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.40, for a total value of 169,900. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BAILEY DOUGLAS G now sold 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 324,650. Also, 10% Owner, BAILEY BETTYE J sold 42,028 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 4.74 per share, with a total market value of 199,209. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Markowsky James J now holds 56,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 325,185. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.80%.