Factors That Could Influence CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares fell to a low of $12.11 before closing at $13.21. Intraday shares traded counted 1.54 million, which was -779.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.47K. CURI’s previous close was $10.53 while the outstanding shares total 40.19M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.30, with weekly volatility at 11.77% and ATR at 0.90. The CURI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.44 and a $12.06 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 25.45% on 12/21/20.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company CuriosityStream Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $559.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.58 million total, with 0.24 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, CuriosityStream Inc. recorded a total of 0.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 99.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 64.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -0.49 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 14000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.19M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CURI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CURI attractive?

In related news, Director, HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.05, for a total value of 226,525. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HENDRICKS JOHN S now bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205,000. Also, Director, HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.00 per share, with a total market value of 105,156. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HENDRICKS JOHN S now holds 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CuriosityStream Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CURI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.