BKEP Stock: Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Is Still Worth a Bite

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 82.83, with weekly volatility at 5.95% and ATR at 0.09. The BKEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $1.83 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.84 million, which was -2129.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 172.43K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 21.67% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.86 before closing at $2.19. BKEP’s previous close was $1.80 while the outstanding shares total 41.17M. The firm has a beta of 2.21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $90.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.8 million total, with 34.19 million as their total liabilities.

BKEP were able to record 31.52 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.41 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 43.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. recorded a total of 85.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 37.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 42.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.3 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.17M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.35 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.01 cents a share).

Is the stock of BKEP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKEP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.00.