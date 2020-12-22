Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) weekly volatility stands at 14.01%: What It Means

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has a beta of 1.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.45, with weekly volatility at 14.01% and ATR at 0.15. The AQMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.33 and a $1.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.92% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.5581 before closing at $1.69. Intraday shares traded counted 2.06 million, which was -101.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. AQMS’s previous close was $1.51 while the outstanding shares total 61.00M.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Aqua Metals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $92.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.26 million total, with 4.86 million as their total liabilities.

AQMS were able to record -11.99 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.94 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.00M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AQMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AQMS attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd bought 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.04, for a total value of 500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Cotton Stephen now bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 750. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.12 per share, with a total market value of 500. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Cotton Stephen now holds 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.