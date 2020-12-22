Analyst’s Sets Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) New Target at $44.00: SI is Now On A Buy List

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) previous close was $51.19 while the outstanding shares total 18.68M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.55. SI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.45% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $51.3283 before closing at $56.54. Intraday shares traded counted 1.74 million, which was -358.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 378.50K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.60, with weekly volatility at 13.62% and ATR at 4.54. The SI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.60 and a $53.70 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Silvergate Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SI attractive?

In related news, Director, Reed Scott A. sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 17,059,520. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DIRCKS THOMAS C now sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,439,626. Also, Executive Vice President, Eisele Derek J. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 44.55 per share, with a total market value of 26,507. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Eisele Derek J. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 196,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silvergate Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.00.