Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta of 1.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.64, with weekly volatility at 9.69% and ATR at 1.24. The ALT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $35.10 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.78% on 12/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.20 before closing at $13.44. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was 4.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.80M. ALT’s previous close was $12.47 while the outstanding shares total 33.06M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Altimmune Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $459.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 218.13 million total, with 6.29 million as their total liabilities.

ALT were able to record -21.12 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 134.53 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -21.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Altimmune Inc. recorded a total of 2.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 78.08% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 75.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.94 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.06M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALT attractive?

In related news, Director, Schafer Klaus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.99, for a total value of 23,980. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hodges Philip now sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,614. Also, Director, GILL JOHN sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.92 per share, with a total market value of 100,426. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Hodges Philip now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.