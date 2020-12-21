Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares fell to a low of $42.42 before closing at $42.73. Intraday shares traded counted 45.97 million, which was -48.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 30.96M. XOM’s previous close was $43.48 while the outstanding shares total 4.27B. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 70.75, and a growth ratio of 6.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.34, with weekly volatility at 3.10% and ATR at 1.44. The XOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.11 and a $71.37 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.72% on 12/18/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Integrated company Exxon Mobil Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $183.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 48.69 billion total, with 56.47 billion as their total liabilities.

XOM were able to record -2.99 billion as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.74 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 10.66 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Exxon Mobil Corporation recorded a total of 46.2 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -40.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 29.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 38.41 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 7.79 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.27B with the recently reported earning now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XOM attractive?

In related news, Vice President, DuCharme Linda D sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.50, for a total value of 174,000. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President, Wojnar Theodore J Jr now sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 443,495. Also, Senior Vice President, Swiger Andrew P bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 33.80 per share, with a total market value of 1,014,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Duffin Neil W now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,092,180. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

7 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 15 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Exxon Mobil Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.89.