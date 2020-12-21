CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 88.74% on 12/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.7706 before closing at $16.59. Intraday shares traded counted 43.48 million, which was -28066.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 154.37K. CURO’s previous close was $8.79 while the outstanding shares total 40.89M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.75, and a growth ratio of 0.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 87.87, with weekly volatility at 23.65% and ATR at 1.26. The CURO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $14.52 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company CURO Group Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $359.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 749.93 million total, with 187.72 million as their total liabilities.

CURO were able to record 304.06 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 159.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 311.46 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, CURO Group Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 127.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -36.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -3.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 63.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 63.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.89M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CURO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CURO attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.07, for a total value of 94,370. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald now sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,657. Also, President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 07. The shares were price at an average price of 8.45 per share, with a total market value of 126,693. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Operating Off., BAKER WILLIAM C now holds 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.10%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CURO Group Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CURO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.25.