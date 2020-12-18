Is Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) Still Worth A Bite?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) previous close was $0.16 while the outstanding shares total 550.54M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. ZOM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.18% on 12/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.16 before closing at $0.16. Intraday shares traded counted 20.58 million, which was 56.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 47.02M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.40, with weekly volatility at 6.92% and ATR at 0.02. The ZOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.06 and a $0.50 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Zomedica Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $90.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 53.09 million total, with 2.07 million as their total liabilities.

ZOM were able to record -13.56 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 51.52 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -13.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Zomedica Corp. recorded a total of 5.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -6.06%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZOM attractive?

In related news, Director, POWERS JOHNNY D bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.16, for a total value of 100,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.