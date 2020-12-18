Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.05% on 12/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.89 before closing at $3.99. Intraday shares traded counted 3.24 million, which was -242.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 946.12K. ATRS’s previous close was $3.91 while the outstanding shares total 165.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 120.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.83, with weekly volatility at 5.97% and ATR at 0.16. The ATRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $4.90 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Antares Pharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $670.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATRS, the company has in raw cash 50.17 million on their books with 6.42 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 125.12 million total, with 50.55 million as their total liabilities.

ATRS were able to record 6.32 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 26.97 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.22 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Antares Pharma Inc. recorded a total of 40.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 19.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 165.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATRS attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & CFO, Powell Fred M bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.85, for a total value of 46,740. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SAMSON MARVIN now sold 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252. Also, Director, SAMSON MARVIN sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.59 per share, with a total market value of 459,242. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SAMSON MARVIN now holds 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 706,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.